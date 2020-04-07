Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

