CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Up 6.4%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $7.99, approximately 487,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 453,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $364.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

