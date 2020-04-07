Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $371.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.80 million and the highest is $374.64 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $367.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $50,925,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10,570.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.