CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 6.4%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.72, approximately 256,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 451,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYRX. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The firm has a market cap of $591.40 million, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

