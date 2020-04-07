Constellation Hits 1-Day Volume of $732,446.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $732,446.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.80 or 0.04664251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00068222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037243 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011054 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003332 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,385,784 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.