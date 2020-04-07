Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 167.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 481,690 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.