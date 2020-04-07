Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.93.

NYSE CFX opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Colfax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Colfax by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $24,529,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Colfax by 951.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

