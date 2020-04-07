Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.45, approximately 289,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 422,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.22 million, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,702 shares of company stock valued at $651,362. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 192.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 186,763 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 683,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

