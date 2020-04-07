Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.