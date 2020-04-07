CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.50, 4,825,371 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,229,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

