Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$1.85

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.85.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of PD opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$4.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

