Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 over the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.