Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Trading Up 6.7%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.31 and last traded at $98.61, approximately 1,118,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,059,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,177,000 after acquiring an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

