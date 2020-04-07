Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.82. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

