Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

BA opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

