Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.51% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $260.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228,404 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Blue Bird by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 298,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

