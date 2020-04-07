Blocklancer (LNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,931.99

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Blocklancer token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. Blocklancer has a market cap of $61,931.99 and approximately $60.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.02597468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00205397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blocklancer

Blocklancer’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net . The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

