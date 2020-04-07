BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Trading 6.4% Higher

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.81, 205,193 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 212,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 611,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 414,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

