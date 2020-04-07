BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Trading 6.4% Higher

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.81, 205,193 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 212,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
