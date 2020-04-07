BitSend Price Up 35% Over Last 7 Days (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, BitSend has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. BitSend has a market capitalization of $119,025.95 and approximately $1,120.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.01012886 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00235333 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 161.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000813 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,794,075 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

