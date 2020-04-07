Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,843 shares of company stock valued at $21,086,414. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $237.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average of $254.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.