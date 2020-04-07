Barclays Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $175.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $471.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,904 shares of company stock worth $17,352,893. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.