Bank of Stockton Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Nomura reduced their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.21.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

