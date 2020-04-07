Bank of Stockton Sells 645 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,936 shares of company stock worth $7,971,290. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

