Bank of Stockton Sells 608 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intel were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

