Bank of Stockton Sells 499 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

NYSE:TRV opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

