Bank of Stockton Sells 189 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

PH stock opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

