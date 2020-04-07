Bank of Stockton Sells 184 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 478,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

JNJ stock opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

