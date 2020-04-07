Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 954,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter.

PML opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

