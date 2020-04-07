Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Nike were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $14,859,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

