Bank of Stockton Increases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,186,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. AXA grew its position in Morningstar by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 50,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Morningstar by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $1,361,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,902,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,963,782.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $670,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,903,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,792,363.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,070 shares of company stock valued at $21,116,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.