Bank of Stockton Has $990,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

PPG opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

