Bank of Stockton Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Facebook were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,904 shares of company stock worth $17,352,893. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.05.

Shares of FB stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average is $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $471.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

