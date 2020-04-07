Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is Hillman Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 77.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 15.8% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,891 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.