Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Trading 6.4% Higher

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.84, 567,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 574,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.