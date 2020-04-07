Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 6.7% Higher

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.57 and last traded at $207.60, 998,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 933,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.64.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.
The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73.
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,270,973. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
