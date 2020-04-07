Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 6.7% Higher

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.57 and last traded at $207.60, 998,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 933,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,270,973. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

