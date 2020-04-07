Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 4,007,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,046,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from $11.50 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

The firm has a market cap of $801.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 319,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Aphria by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

