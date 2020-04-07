Apergy (NYSE:APY) PT Lowered to $6.65 at Piper Sandler

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APY. Wolfe Research lowered Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

NYSE:APY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apergy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 3.23.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apergy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apergy during the 4th quarter worth $30,923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apergy by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

