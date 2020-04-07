American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.21.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

