Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,997.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,927.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,848.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

