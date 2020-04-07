Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

ALTG stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 47,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 246,270 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,275,534.80. Insiders have bought 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718 over the last ninety days.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

