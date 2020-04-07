Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.82% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.
ALTG stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
