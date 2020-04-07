Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,242.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,487.91.

GOOGL traded up $27.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,210.98. The company had a trading volume of 460,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. The company has a market capitalization of $834.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,258.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,314.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

