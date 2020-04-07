Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $1,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,489.69.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,211.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.71. The company has a market cap of $834.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.