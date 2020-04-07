Aion Price Hits $0.0689 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $28.28 million and $2.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, DragonEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.02597468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00205397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Koinex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Liqui, RightBTC, BitForex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, DragonEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

