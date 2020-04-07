Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $334.27 million, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,041.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones bought 2,810 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 996,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,107 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Agilysys by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 87,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.