AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 6.5%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $57.20, approximately 215,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 277,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

