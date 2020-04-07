Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

