Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

