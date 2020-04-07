A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will post $690.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $786.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $748.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

NYSE AOS opened at $38.72 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

