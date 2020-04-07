$723.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $723.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.70 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $759.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.