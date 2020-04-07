$591.91 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $591.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Align Technology posted sales of $548.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $188.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

